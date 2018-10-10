A man has been arrested in the death of a woman whose body was found Tuesday inside a home in Falcon east of Colorado Springs, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
Thomas Jackson, 45, was arrested on the suspicion of first-degree murder. He is being held without bond in the El Paso County jail.
Sheriff's deputies were called to a home in the 10400 block of Mount Wilson Place about 7:15 a.m. for a reported shooting and found the woman's body in the home, the Sheriff's Office said. The death initially was called "suspicious." but has since been determined to be a homicide.
The woman's name has not been released, nor have investigators said if the victim knew Jackson.