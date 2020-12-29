An hours-long police standoff following a reported machete attack ended around 7 p.m. Monday in southeast Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs police were called just before 4 p.m. to 3122 Mallard Drive, just north of East Fountain Boulevard and west of Chelton Road.

Police arrived and immediately put a tourniquet on the victim's arm. The victim was attacked with a machete and their hand was almost severed from their body.

The suspect in the attack barricaded himself in an apartment with three other people, police said.

Police set up containment and told the suspect to exit the residence. A tactical enforcement unit arrived and managed to break the barricade with a ram.

The suspect, 22-year-old Lucas Marlow, was taken into custody. Marlow was arrested on suspicion of first degree assault with a deadly weapon.

Breeanna Jent

