One man was arrested in mid-March on suspicion of identity theft as he allegedly attempted to purchase a $45,000 vehicle from Phil Long Ford under someone else's name, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Thursday.
Darci Peters, 45, allegedly attempted to purchase the vehicle online, but a Phil Long representative grew suspicious and was able to reach the actual person Peters was attempting to impersonate. The representative reached out to CSPD and gave police a description of Peters and the fake license he allegedly used.
Peters was expecting to pick up the vehicle in the 5000 block of North Nevada Avenue but met police officers instead.
He was taken to El Paso County jail and placed on $3,000 bond.