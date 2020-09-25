Police arrested a man with guns and drugs in northeast Colorado Springs early Friday morning, police said.
Colorado Springs Police stopped a car in the 4000 block of Beverly Street after spotting a man behaving suspiciously next to a vehicle near Morning Sun Avenue and American Drive.
During the traffic stop police found, Marvin Ivy, a 39-year-old with a record as a previous felon, had two handguns and a bulk of narcotics including meth.
Ivy was taken into custody on suspicion of selling drugs and possessing a weapon as a previous offender.