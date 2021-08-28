Colorado Springs police arrested a man they said was involved in a rollover crash while driving under the influence early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 1000 block of South Chelton Road just before 1 a.m. on reports of a rollover crash after a vehicle headed south on South Chelton Road lost control and drove off the road.

One of the people in the vehicle was seriously injured in the crash, police said, and had to be transported to a nearby hospital.

Major crash investigators responded to the crash, police said, and arrested Bobby Eldridge, 20, on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular assault. They also closed South Chelton Road between Mallard Drive and Landmark Lane for several hours while they investigated the incident.