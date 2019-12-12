Fountain police were led on an early Thursday morning chase after officers say a man crashed through two houses with a truck and broke into another home.

Police said about 3:40 a.m., an officer patrolling near Fountain Mesa Road and Ancestra Drive stopped to talk with a man walking alone along the road. Officers said the man, identified as 20-year-old Davijo Velarde, immediately took off running.

While officers searched for Velarde, a 911 caller stated a man she didn't know was knocking at her front door. When police arrived at the woman's home, officers said they saw that a truck had smashed into the side of a garage in the 500 block of Avenida Del Cielo. Officers said the truck had driven through an adjacent home's front yard, hitting the side of a wall, before crashing.

None of the occupants inside the homes were injured, police said.

A short time later, a 911 text was sent by a 14-year-old boy saying that a man had broken into his home in the 400 block of Avenida Del Cielo. Officers said they were able to evacuate two boys from the home's front bedroom window and coax Velarde out of the house peacefully.

Velarde was arrested on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft and second-degree burglary, police said. He's being held in the El Paso County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 bail.