A 32-year-old man was arrested after a woman accused him of offering her a ride, kidnapping her, threatening her with a knife and sexually assaulting her while he drove, Colorado Springs police said Tuesday.

Kenneth Glad was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, sexual assault and menacing, police said. His accuser told police that she was walking in the 1900 block of South Nevada Avenue Sunday when Glad pulled over to ask for directions.

Police said Glad offered the woman a ride to work, which she accepted because of the inclement weather. Once she was inside the vehicle, Glad sped away and threatened the woman with a knife, police said. The woman told police Glad then sexually assaulted her in the car, and that when the assault paused, she jumped from the moving vehicle.

She escaped near Fenmoor Place and West Cheyenne Road, where witnesses provided aid and called 911, police said. Glad fled eastbound on West Cheyenne Road.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Glad was arrested Monday and is being held at the El Paso County jail without bond, records show. Authorities asked that anyone with information regarding the investigation call 719-444-7000.

RELATED:(tncms-asset)527ed6ee-5816-11ea-853e-2b082eca78b5[0](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)c6a96b16-57e8-11ea-b22b-33b3974b6549[1](/tncms-asset)

Contact Liz Henderson, 719-476-1623 Twitter: @GazetteLiz