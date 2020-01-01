A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and is expected to be charged with second degree burglary, a felony, and misdemeanor theft at the recently closed Fox & Hound sports bar.

Officers were called out to a burglary call for service around 5:18 p.m., and arrived at the closed business in the stand-alone building in the First & Main Town Center, northeast of Powers Boulevard and South Carefree Circle.

There they found Ryan Brown, who allegedly had entered and attempted to take items from the business. Those items were recovered, and Brown was booked into the Criminal Justice Center.