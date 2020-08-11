A man was arrested on suspicion of making false claims about a bomb at a Colorado Springs King Soopers grocery store Monday, policet said.
Colorado Springs Police say David Decker, 46, warned shoppers they needed to leave the store because a bomb was going to explode.
The King Soopers manager evacuated the building around 5:30 p.m., before police arrived.
The bomb squad searched the King Soopers near East Woodmen Road and North Academy Boulevard for explosives using two dogs.
The building was cleared and Decker was arrested on suspicion of false reporting of explosives, trespassing and obstruction.
Decker was Held in lieu of $1,000 bail at the El Paso County jail.