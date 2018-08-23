A man was arrested Thursday in a shooting in Widefield that left another man in critical condition, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.
Miles Caughey, 36, faces charges of second-degree attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. The name of the victim has not been released.
The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were sent to the 6800 block of Woodstock Street around 8:50 a.m. after a caller said her boyfriend had shot a man.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Caughey and a woman had run out of gas near Fontaine and Powers boulevards and encountered the victim when they returned to their vehicle. The three got into an argument and the victim followed the couple to their home when they drove off, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The victim entered the home and was ordered to leave by Caughey, who fired at the victim with a rifle from an upstairs bedroom, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Mary Herzog, who lives on the block where the shooting happened, said she’d “never expect something like this to happen in this neighborhood.”
“Something like this happening kind of freaks me out,” she said. “This is the type of place where my daughter can ride her scooter down the hill as fast as she can, and I’m not worried about other dangers.”