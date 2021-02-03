El Paso County sheriff's deputies arrested a man suspected of assault after a fight broke out Tuesday at the Park and Ride in Monument, the Sheriff's Office said.
Monument police and sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about three people involved in a fight in the 1900 block of Woodmoor Drive at 1:28 p.m. They found an adult victim lying on the ground and performed “lifesaving efforts” until paramedics arrived, officials said.
Deputies arrested 31-year-old Deverayn Armstrong on suspicion of first-degree assault.
The adult victim, whose name, gender or other identifying information was not released, is hospitalized and in critical condition, the Sheriff’s Office said.
More information will be added as it becomes available.