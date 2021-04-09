Police arrested a man suspected of injuring two people in a home near eastern Colorado Springs Thursday night after his gun went off while cleaning the weapon, law enforcement said.
Officers arrested 37-year-old Glenn Gibson on suspicion of assault in the 600 block of North Murray Boulevard around 8:11 a.m. after shrapnel from a bullet injured two people in the residence, police said.
Paramedics transported the two people hit by the shrapnel to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Officers booked Gibson into the El Paso County jail on a 10,000 bond, police said.