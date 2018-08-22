A 41-year-old man has been arrested in a string of nine armed robberies of Colorado Springs businesses that stretched from early January through the end of June, police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said.
Joshua Lee Youngblood was arrested after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Teller County on Saturday.
Sheriff’s deputies investigating the crash found that Youngblood was being sought by Colorado Springs police and on a warrant out of Kiowa County.
At five businesses, the robber aimed a semi-automatic handgun at employees and demanded money. At four pharmacies, the robber demanded prescription narcotics by presenting a note to employees, according to the news release.
According to police, the robberies included:
• Staybridge Inn & Suites, 7130 Commerce Center Drive, Jan. 9
• Walgreens (pharmacy), 5713 Flintridge Drive, April 11
• Subway, 4435 Centennial Blvd., May 28
• Carl’s Jr., 13315 Voyager Parkway, May 28
• Walgreens (pharmacy), 7390 Rangewood Drive, June 7
• Dominos, 7055 Lexington Drive, June 8
• Starbucks, 3104 West Colorado Avenue, June 9
• Safeway (pharmacy), 840 Village Center Drive, June 13
• Safeway (pharmacy), 6520 South Academy Boulevard, June 27
Handguns and narcotics were seized during searches Tuesday at residences in the 1100 block of North Weber Street in Colorado Springs and in the 1600 block of 15th Street in Penrose.