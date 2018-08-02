A 34-year-old Colorado Springs man was arrested Thursday in a stalking and kidnapping case, police said.
Lawrence Johnson was arrested on a domestic violence stalking warrant and on suspicion of two counts of kidnapping and two unrelated warrants.
The fugitive unit found Johnson in the 3900 block of East Bijou Street with a woman and her 3-year-old child, whom Johnson allegedly used as a shield as he returned to the house where he was hiding.
He refused to release them and tried to escape, police alleged. Responding units then distracted Johnson with a taser and K-9 and took him into custody.