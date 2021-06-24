A Woodland Park man was arrested Saturday after someone with a non-profit organization that catches sexual predators told police he had committed crimes against children, and where he was.
Robert Elliott is accused of several felonies related to sexual exploitation of children, after allegedly sending explicit messages and photos to someone that was posing as a 13-year-old.
In a Thursday press release, Woodland Park police said they arrested 42-year-old Elliott after responding to a call made by an individual with the "Colorado Ped Patrol," a social media group dedicated to fighting sexual predators that target children, who said she and a camera crew had confronted Elliott at a Starbucks after an online sting operation.
Police said they arrested Elliott on an outstanding warrant, but that after reviewing hundreds of pages of texts sent by Elliott they included internet crimes against children among the crimes he is accused of. Elliott is being held without bond.