Kevin Edward McAvoy

 Woodland Park Police Department

A man was arrested in Woodland Park Thursday on suspicion of sexual assault of a child, a Class 4 felony, Police Department officials announced Friday. 

Kevin Edward McAvoy, 33, was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his best friend's 7-year-old daughter, arrest records show. William Haggett, the girl's father, had been staying with McAvoy after Haggett had separated from his wife, the girl's mother, months earlier. 

Police were first made aware of the incident when the girl and her mother told them at the Police Department on June 15.  

The affidavit claims McAvoy used the girl's feet to masturbate with. 

The girl reportedly told police that McAvoy told her "not to tell anyone."

“I lied to him and ended up telling Mommy,” the girl told police, according to arrest records. 

Kevin McAvoy's father also lived with McAvoy and Haggett, records show. Haggett and his wife have three children, and when the children stayed with William Haggett, they would stay in McAvoy's father's room. 

Kevin McAvoy was known to the children, as they would call him Uncle Kevin, even though they are not related. 

Kevin McAvoy also could face charges of indecent exposure, child abuse and unlawful sexual contact with a minor, all misdemeanors. McAvoy is being held at Teller County Jail without bail. 

