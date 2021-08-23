Colorado Springs police arrested a man after he allegedly dropped off an unconscious woman at the entrance of St. Francis Medical Center on Friday evening.
Harley Felland is accused of attempted first-degree murder — domestic violence and the woman is feared to have serious brain damage after Felland allegedly strangled her, police said. Felland is being held without bond in the El Paso County jail.
Law enforcement officials arrested Felland after they saw him driving the car used to drop off the woman outside the hospital, police said.
They arrested him based on statements he made and evidence collected at his residence, police said.