Colorado Springs police said Friday that a man was arrested on suspicion of robbing nine businesses in the city earlier this month, and attempting to rob four more.
Police said 32-year-old Joshua Tenbrink of Colorado Springs was arrested Saturday by Cripple Creek officers for being a suspect in nine robberies committed between Nov. 5 and Nov. 14. Tenbrink is accused of pointing a handgun and long gun at victims during the crime spree in two stolen vehicles.
Tenbrink is suspected of robbing the following businesses:
• Paul's Liquor, 2842 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Nov. 5
• Ruskin Liquor, 3960 Airport Road, Nov. 8
• Circle K, 5670 Palmer Park Blvd., Nov. 10
• Everyday Convenience Store, 1823 N. Circle Drive, Nov. 10
• Academy Town Liquor,t 1210 N. Academy Blvd., Nov. 10
• Valero, 4825 Galley Road, Nov. 10
• Bluffs Wine and Liquor, 3609 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Nov. 13
• Academy Town Liquor, 1210 N. Academy Blvd., Nov. 14
• Quart House Liquor, 2738 Palmer Park Blvd., Nov. 14
Tenbrink is also accused of attempting to rob the following businesses:
• Springs Liquor Outlet, 6010 N. Carefree Circle, Nov. 10
• Chelton Liquor, 220 N. Chelton Road, Nov. 10
• Green Crest Center, 3725 Van Teylingen Drive, Nov. 13
• Chelton Liquor, 220 N. Chelton Road, Nov. 14
Tenbrink is being held in the El Paso County jail in lieu of $450,000 bail, jail records show.
