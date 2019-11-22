Colorado Springs police said Friday that a man was arrested on suspicion of robbing nine businesses in the city earlier this month, and attempting to rob four more.

Police said 32-year-old Joshua Tenbrink of Colorado Springs was arrested Saturday by Cripple Creek officers for being a suspect in nine robberies committed between Nov. 5 and Nov. 14. Tenbrink is accused of pointing a handgun and long gun at victims during the crime spree in two stolen vehicles.

Tenbrink is suspected of robbing the following businesses:

• Paul's Liquor, 2842 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Nov. 5

• Ruskin Liquor, 3960 Airport Road, Nov. 8

• Circle K, 5670 Palmer Park Blvd., Nov. 10

• Everyday Convenience Store, 1823 N. Circle Drive, Nov. 10

• Academy Town Liquor,t 1210 N. Academy Blvd., Nov. 10

• Valero, 4825 Galley Road, Nov. 10

• Bluffs Wine and Liquor, 3609 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Nov. 13

• Academy Town Liquor, 1210 N. Academy Blvd., Nov. 14

• Quart House Liquor, 2738 Palmer Park Blvd., Nov. 14

Tenbrink is also accused of attempting to rob the following businesses:

• Springs Liquor Outlet, 6010 N. Carefree Circle, Nov. 10

• Chelton Liquor, 220 N. Chelton Road, Nov. 10

• Green Crest Center, 3725 Van Teylingen Drive, Nov. 13

• Chelton Liquor, 220 N. Chelton Road, Nov. 14

Tenbrink is being held in the El Paso County jail in lieu of $450,000 bail, jail records show.

