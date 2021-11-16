A man wanted on suspicion of theft and money laundering from the trust fund of a former Colorado Springs mayor was arrested in Texas last week, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
Craig Ochs, 40, was arrested Nov. 8 in Denton County, Texas. He was wanted for crimes stemming from a 2019 El Paso County fraud investigation. He is believed to have stolen upwards of $700,000 since 2012 from a trust fund of deceased El Paso County resident Larry Ochs, his grandfather, deputies said.
Craig Ochs is currently out on bond, awaiting his first court appearance, deputies said.
Larry Ochs was a Fort Carson veteran and former president and life member of the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce. He served four years as a member of the Colorado Springs Planning Commission. He was chairman his final two years, according to his obituary.
He was elected to Colorado Springs City Council in 1967 and elected mayor in 1975. He served until 1979.
He died April 23, 2003, at the age of 79 years old.