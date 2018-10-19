A 49-year-old man is accused of severely injuring a man in an alleged road-rage attack in the Falcon area in eastern El Paso County.
David Connor was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, third-degree assault and harassment, said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby. The attack happened Wednesday near Del Rio and Eastonville roads.
A driver followed Randy Cottey and his daughter for more than a mile before cutting them off, getting out of his car and angrily approaching them, says a GoFundMe page created on their behalf.
Cottey got out to explain that his daughter is a new driver, “even though she hadn’t done anything wrong,” the fundraising page says.
The man assaulted Cottey, then saw that Cottey’s daughter was trying to take a picture of his license plate, the page says. “The man told her, ‘you are not getting my license!’ and he and his wife attacked her and threw her on our car and attempted to get her to drop/break her phone.”
The daughter, however, memorized the license plate. She “was shook up and roughed up and although terrified to drive again, is physically okay,” the page says.
Cottey underwent surgery on a shattered and broken hand and received stitches above his eye. His other hand and cheek also are broken. He has no memory of the attack and is dealing with headaches.
Cottey “is the main breadwinner” for his family of six and will be out of work for months, the page says.
Connor remained in El Paso County jail Friday on $10,000 bond.