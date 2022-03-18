A 26-year-old man is accused of burglarizing about 20 office buildings across Colorado Springs and stealing five vehicles, police said.
Robert Owens was arrested Wednesday at a 7-Eleven near Woodmen Road and Rangewood Boulevard on the city's northeast side, police said. He was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of escape, burglary and motor vehicle thefts.
Detectives started an investigation March 10 into a pattern of office building burglaries in the city, police said. They identified the suspect as Owens, who admitted after his arrest that he committed the burglaries and stole the vehicles, police added.
In the past few days, police said Friday, several items believed to have been taken by Owens in the burglaries were recovered.