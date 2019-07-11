A 32-year-old man has been arrested in a stabbing Thursday morning at a motel near The Citadel mall that left a woman in critical condition, police said.
Antonio Ryans was arrested in the stabbing at 6 a.m. at the Capri Motel in the 3000 block of East Platte Avenue.
At the time, police reported that a suspect fled in a vehicle at 6:03 a.m. No information was available on where Ryans was arrested or what led police to him.
Detectives with the department's Domestic Violence/Adult Sexual Assault Unit assisted in the investigation, police said.