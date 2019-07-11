cop lights.jpg

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in a stabbing Thursday morning at a motel near The Citadel mall that left a woman in critical condition, police said.

Antonio Ryans was arrested in the stabbing at 6 a.m. at the Capri Motel in the 3000 block of East Platte Avenue.

At the time, police reported that a suspect fled in a vehicle at 6:03 a.m. No information was available on where Ryans was arrested or what led police to him.

Detectives with the department's Domestic Violence/Adult Sexual Assault Unit assisted in the investigation, police said.

636-0275

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Jessica is a 2019 intern at The Gazette. She is a Colorado native who is currently a student at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist with a specific interest in environment and outdoor recreation. She watches way too much Star Trek and is working toward her rescue scuba divers certification. Liz joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

Load comments