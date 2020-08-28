A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his way into a closed Walgreens and starting a fire in the pharmacy early Friday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said
Joseph Golden, 35, allegedly broke into Walgreens at 7392 McLaughlin Road, near U.S. 24 and East Woodmen Road, at 12:18 a.m, deputies said.
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired near the Walgreens, according to a news release.
Several shotgun shells were found at the front door of the building and the glass was shattered. Deputies found Golden next to a small fire on the floor near the store's photo department.
Golden allegedly caused more than $7,000 worth of damage.
Golden faces numerous charges, including first degree-burglary, armed with a weapon and first-degree arson, the news release said.