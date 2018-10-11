A 20-year-old man was taken into custody early Thursday in connection with a homicide investigation in Security-Widefield.
Tyler Lee Wheeler was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and is being held in the El Paso County jail without bond.
A 911 caller reported multiple shots fired just after 11 p.m. Sunday and a man lying on the sidewalk in the 6400 block of Tranters Creek Way, the Sheriff’s Office said. When deputies arrived, the man was unconscious and not breathing.
Authorities have not identified the victim.