Tyler Lee Wheeler
Caption +

Tyler Lee Wheeler. Photo courtesy El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Show MoreShow Less

A 20-year-old man was taken into custody early Thursday in connection with a homicide investigation in Security-Widefield.

Tyler Lee Wheeler was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and is being held in the El Paso County jail without bond.

A 911 caller reported multiple shots fired just after 11 p.m. Sunday and a man lying on the sidewalk in the 6400 block of Tranters Creek Way, the Sheriff’s Office said. When deputies arrived, the man was unconscious and not breathing.

Authorities have not identified the victim.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments