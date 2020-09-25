A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday after allegedly assaulting a woman and shooting an elderly person with a pellet gun at a downtown Carl’s Jr.
Colorado Springs police received a report at 12:44 p.m. that a man had pointed a gun at several employees at the fast-food restaurant at 306 N. Nevada Ave..
When officers arrived they found the suspect, Christopher Rouse, in an alley north of the restaurant holding what they believed was a handgun, according to police.
Rouse did not respond to initial commands to drop the weapon, police said, but did eventually drop the gun at his feet. When Rouse bent toward the gun an officer tased him, police said. He was arrested and treated for a minor abrasion.
Police then determined the gun was a pellet gun closely resembling an actual firearm.
Police said Rouse pointed the gun at several people and fired it, assaulted a woman and shot an elderly person. The names of the woman and the elderly victim have not been released.
The extent of injuries and the condition of the elderly victim were unclear.
Rouse faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, crimes against at-risk adults, felony menacing and reckless endangerment.
He is being held without bond at the El Paso County jail, records show.