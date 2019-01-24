A man shot by Colorado Springs police officers Wednesday at an apartment complex has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony menacing, third-degree assault, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.
Police confronted Thomas McGeorge, 32, at the Mountain Ridge Apartments, 2605 Verde Drive, about 7:15 p.m. while investigating a report of shots fired, the Sheriff's Office said. Shootings involving law enforcement officers are typically investigated by a neutral agency to avoid a conflict of interest.
No one appeared to have been wounded during the initial shooting, but at some point, police opened fire.
McGeorge was hospitalized with injuries that weren't life-threatening. No officers were injured.
McGeorge is being held on a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.
The shooting is the second this year involving Colorado Springs police officers.
On Jan. 12, a man armed with a hatchet died while struggling with an officer investigating a report of a suspicious man in a stolen vehicle at an apartment complex near Motor City.
Shots were fired during the struggle in the parking lot of the Elevate Apartment Homes at 340 Crestone Lane, but the cause of Bill Akes’ death has yet to be determined, investigators said.
No officers were injured in that confrontation.