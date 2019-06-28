A 31-year-old man suspected in a May 29 fatal shooting outside an east Colorado Springs apartment complex was arrested in Charlotte, N.C., police said Friday.
The U.S. Marshals Service found Christopher Freeman Jr., 31, of Colorado Springs on June 17 and "coordinated his arrest with local officials," police said.
He was extradited to Colorado on Wednesday and remains in El Paso County jail on $500,000 bond, inmate records show.
Freeman was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the killing of James Quilter, 46, of Colorado Springs, police said.
Quilter was found dead about 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Murray Boulevard, near the Shannon Glen Apartments, after police responded to reports of shots fired. He drove an ice cream truck in the neighborhood, and had nine children and five grandchildren, his wife, Marjorie Quilter, said.
"He was vibrant, loved in the community, he was a teacher, a friend, the proudest father I’ve ever met," she said. "He had a nonprofit, along with the ice cream truck, he was a fixer, he left just such a big imprint on the world.
"He was just a God-fearing man, he was just so loving and kind-hearted and passionate and he loved his children so much so it was the perfect business for him."
Quilter’s death was ruled a homicide by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, the city’s seventh this year.