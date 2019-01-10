A 21-year-old man was arrested last week in a string of nine armed robberies of convenience stores, pharmacies and liquor stores across Colorado Springs, police said Thursday.
Robert William Turner, 21, was booked into the El Paso County jail on Jan. 3 in connection with the string of robberies over a three week span in December, police said.
Investigators suspect he robbed three Walgreens, two Alta Convenience stores, two liquor stores, a Family Dollar and a 7-Eleven. Each time, he held clerks and store employees at gunpoint while wearing a mask, police said.
Turner has an extensive criminal record, and he has previously been convicted of identity theft, criminal mischief and aggravated motor vehicle theft, according to court records.