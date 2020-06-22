A woman was dead and a man was in custody after a killing Saturday in Manitou Springs, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Just after 11 a.m., Manitou Springs police found a dead woman when they were were called to check the welfare of a resident near the intersection of Fountain Place and Path Road, a block from the city's Memorial Park.
"Due to circumstances of the call, Manitou Springs Police Department requested the assistance of our Violent Crimes Unit," the sheriff's office said.
'Justice will not bring back our son' says family of Black Forest boy killed by forced water intoxication
Deputies and Manitou Springs officers arrested 49-year-old William A. Weaver on suspicion of murder. Details of the incident, including why police think Weaver is involved, weren't released.
"The name of the victim will not be released at this time pending identification by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office," the sheriff's office said.
Weaver was being sought on arrest warrants after failing to appear in court following separate drunken-driving arrests in Manitou Springs, one in April 2019 and the other Jan. 3.
His arrest on suspicion of murder came just more than a week after he failed to appear in court June 11 to be sentenced in the older of the two cases. The defendant also skipped an earlier sentencing date set for Oct. 3, court records show.
In the more recent drunken driving case, a different judge issued an arrest warrant after Weaver missed a March 3 arraignment.
Weaver was held without bail at the El Paso County jail, records showed.
"There is no known threat to the community," deputies said. "This is a continuing active investigation and information will be released as the investigation allows."
Gazette reporter Lance Benzel contributed to this story.