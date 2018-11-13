A man has been arrested in connection with a lengthy string of residential burglaries in Colorado Springs.
Francisco Navarro-Vargas, 39, was taken into custody Thursday after police identified a pattern of burglaries in the Stetson Hills area in which rear sliding doors to apartments and homes being smashed.
Detectives from the Colorado Springs and Longmont police departments executed a search warrant at Navarro-Vargas's home and found evidence of stolen goods dating back to 2016, police reports say.
Navarro-Vargas was arrested on suspicion of two counts each of second-degree burglary and false information provided by a pawnbroker for incidents dated Aug. 29 and Sept. 23, court records show.
Both police departments say additional charges are expected to be filed.