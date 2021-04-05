A 37-year-old man, accused of killing a man in October, now faces a second murder charge in the death of a Colorado Springs father of two, who was fatally shot at Memorial Park months earlier, police said Monday.

David Bloom was arrested last week on suspicion of first-degree murder in the May 22 death of Robert Collins, 30, police said. Bloom was served the arrest warrant at the El Paso County jail, where he was in custody on the unrelated murder charge from October.

Police said Collins died after Bloom fired several rounds from a moving car at into a crowd at a vigil in Memorial Park for a woman who had recently died. Three men were struck by gunfire. All three went to the hospital for their injuries. Collins died from his injuries; the other two victims have since recovered, police said.

Collins’ wife, Sirena, previously told The Gazette she and her 3-year-old daughter left Robert to get a closer look at balloons being released at the vigil when she heard several pops.

With her daughter in her arms, Sirena Collins said she started running to her car, and saw her husband on the ground.

On Monday, Sirena Collins’ called the arrest “bittersweet” for her family.

“We are very thankful for the tireless efforts put into the investigation by detectives and are thankful to be moving forward with the next steps towards closure,” Collins told the Gazette Monday. “...Robert’s life is missed far and wide by every person who ever had the pleasure of meeting him.”

She said neither she nor her husband knew Bloom, adding that Robert was “in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Bloom also faces a first-degree murder charge in the killing of Todd Barnes, 57, police said. Barnes was shot Oct. 6 in the 200 block of North Wahsatch Avenue and died in the hospital a week later. Police announced his arrest about a month later.

Bloom remains in the El Paso County jail without bond.