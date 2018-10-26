A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of a 48-year-old woman whose body was found in an apartment Friday morning in southeast Colorado Springs.
The woman's body was found by maintenance staff about 9:40 a.m. at the Summit Creek Apartments, 1940 S. Chelton Road, police said. She and the suspect knew each other.
Police declined to release the name of the man who was arrested. On Twitter, police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said the name will be withheld until "after family notifications are complete."
The death is the city's 27th homicide this year.