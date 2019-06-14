The brutal killing of Fort Carson solider Darlene Krashoc, 20, in 1987 was solved this week after Colorado Springs police and Army Criminal Investigation Command used genetic genealogy DNA analysis to identify a suspect.
Michael Whyte, 58, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder at his home in the 1500 block of East 131st Place in Thornton, police said.
More than 30 years ago, a pair of police officers on patrol found Krashoc's partially nude body about 5:20 a.m. March 17 behind Korean Club Restaurant, 2710 S. Academy Blvd., police said. She had been strangled after being severely beaten, bitten and sexually assaulted. She also might have been thrown from a moving vehicle.
The night prior, she had gone to a club called Shuffles, 1861 S. Academy Blvd., with members of her unit, where she spent the evening drinking and dancing, police said. She was last seen leaving the club between midnight and 1 a.m.
The evidence indicated that Krashoc's body had been moved and left behind Korean Club Restaurant, police said.
When Krashoc's mother spoke with her daughter a week before her death, Krashoc had changed from a soldier ready to re-enlist to a frightened woman ready to go AWOL to get away from Fort Carson, but she wouldn't tell her mother why, according to The Gazette's archives.
Krashoc was assigned to the 73rd Maintenance Company.
"There is a lot to be proud of today," Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement. "The work done by these detectives has been nothing short of exceptional. Since 1987, CSPD Cold Case Detectives, Violent Crimes Detectives, and U.S. Army CID Investigators have worked tirelessly to bring this investigation to a conclusion. Throughout these last 32 years, they never lost sight of what was most important: Finding answers for Ms. Krashoc’s family. We hope this arrest will provide those answers and some comfort."