A 40-year-old man was arrested Thursday in a fatal shooting at the same home east of the Colorado Springs Airport where a man was killed less than two years ago.
Daniel Gray, 40, is being held in the El Paso County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Natalie Sosa said in a statement.
In Wednesday's shooting, deputies investigating a report of a domestic disturbance went to the home at 3903 Shining Drive about 4:30 p.m. There, they found a man dying from gunshot wounds.
The victim's name and age have not been released, pending identification by the county Coroner's Office.
Crime tape was draped across a wooden fence behind the two-story house Thursday morning.
Joe Gapinski, who lives on Breaking Dawn Street behind the house, said he came home about 5 p.m. Wednesday and saw multiple police cars. He said he didn’t know who lived in the house but remembered the shooting that happened there in September 2017.
Gapinski said he was watching a police drama on TV when he heard what he thought were gunshots about midnight. His first thought, he said, was that the shots were part of the TV show. His wife was awakened by the sounds but thought they were fireworks.
“These are the only two incidents I’ve heard of since we’ve lived here,” said Gapinski, who moved in 21 years ago.
On Sept. 5, 2017, 41-year-old Jack Cole was shot and killed at the same house, which is owned by Gray's parents, according to the county Assessor's Office.
No one was arrested in that shooting, but a woman who lived with Gray in the house then identified him as the shooter.
Jennifer Queen, who was living upstairs with her boyfriend and two young children, told The Gazette in 2017 that Cole showed up four days before the shooting and asked to stay with Gray.
It wasn’t clear what their relationship was, Queen said, but Gray told her he had lost touch with Cole eight months earlier after they had fought.
About midnight on the night of the shooting, Cole fought with Queen’s boyfriend and then started to argue with Gray, she said. Less than two hours later, Queen said, she heard gunshots.
Queen walked into the kitchen and saw Cole lying on the ground. He had been shot three times in the stomach and once in the neck, she said.
Gray told her that Cole tried to stab and strangle him, she said. She did not know what the two were fighting about.
Shortly after the 2017 shooting, neighbor Eric Mitchell told The Gazette he had known Gray’s family for more than 20 years and described Gray as “a good kid.” After Gray’s parents moved out of the country, Mitchell told them he would keep an eye on Gray, who stayed in the house at 3903 Shining Drive.
“It had to have been one hell of an argument for him to go off like that,” Mitchell said.
The Sheriff’s Office did not say whether Gray was a suspect in Cole’s death.