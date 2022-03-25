A 40-year-old man was arrested Thursday after a brief crime spree that included shoplifting at a hardware store, threatening two people and barricading himself in someone else's garage in Pueblo West, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said.
Erik Hannula was booked into the Pueblo County jail on suspicion of felony menacing, theft and first-degree criminal trespassing, the Sheriff's Office said.
The crime spree started about 7 p.m. Thursday, when officers responded to a shoplifter who took tools from Big R, located at 115 W. Industrial Blvd. in Pueblo West. A witness confronted the man, later identified as Hannula, in a nearby field.
The witness told police that Hannula pulled out a knife, which prompted the witness to take out his handgun, the Sheriff's Office said. That's when Hannula took off running through the field.
The Sherriff's Office said Hannula ran into a garage of a home on the 300 block of East Longmont Drive, where he barricaded himself. Deputies told him to come out but he refused.
Deputies later looked through a window and saw Hannula hiding under a bench, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies, along with a Colorado State Patrol trooper, went inside the garage and arrested him without incident.
A knife was recovered at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office also said that Hannula threatened another man as he was leaving Big R.