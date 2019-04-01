An arrest has been made in the Sept. 22 slaying of Jonathon Kern in Fremont County, one of four homicides in the southern Colorado county last year.
Earl Scott Watkins, 63, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Kern, 27, of Cotopaxi, the Sheriff's Office reported.
Homicides are uncommon in Fremont County, which has fewer than 50,000 residents. One homicide was reported in 2017, but the Sheriff’s Office didn't investigate any in 2016 or 2015, Colorado Bureau of Investigation data show.
One homicide was reported in 2014, but none was reported in 2013.
Watkins was being held Monday in Fremont County jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond, the Sheriff's Office reported.