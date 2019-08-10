A 25-year-old man was arrested in a shooting Saturday in Fountain that sent another man to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Kyle Vanwormer of Fountain was arrested Sunday on suspicion of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and theft, police said. He is accused of having stolen the gun.
The shooting was reported about 6 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Santa Fe Avenue.
The victim, whose name and age were not released, was in critical condition Sunday, police said.
Vanwormer remained in El Paso County jail Sunday afternoon on $10,000 bond, inmate records showed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.
