Officers have arrested a 24-year-old man suspected in the fatal stabbing of a woman he was in a relationship with, Colorado Springs police said Monday.
Ronald Rhoades was arrested Thursday in the stabbing of 36-year-old Elizabeth Reuse, police said. Hours later, Reuse died in a hospital.
Police found Reuse suffering from life-threatening injuries March 9 inside a home on the 1500 block of West Pikes Peak Avenue.
The fatal stabbing was an act of domestic violence, police said, though a news release did not elaborate on the relationship between Rhoades and Reuse.
Court records shows that a different woman filed a protective order against Rhoades on Feb. 28 and in July.
Records also show that Rhoades was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance — a felony — on Feb. 26. Rhoades remains in the El Paso County jail without bond.
Reuse's death — the city's 12th homicide this year — comes days after a 29-year-old woman and her mother were killed in a domestic disturbance in north Colorado Springs.
According to an arrest warrant, Tamara Dunn was stabbed 16 times and her daughter, Ann Scott was shot to death in the early hours of the night, after Scott's estranged husband broke inside her apartment.