After allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death, Ryker Scott walked to his neighbor’s house, covered in blood, and told his friend: “I killed her, I killed her. I just killed Alex,” according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
About 2 a.m. Sunday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call stating that Scott, 24, had just killed his 21-year-old girlfriend, Alexandria Morris, an arrest affidavit said. Deputies found Scott at his neighbor’s house in Security-Widefield. Morris’ body was found in his home at 1905 Hallam Avenue.
Upon entering the house that Scott lives in with his father, deputies saw multiple blood stains around the kitchen, in the hallway and outside a bedroom door. Deputies had to force the bedroom door open, where they found Morris’ body “propped up against the door,” the affidavit said.
Scott’s father was asleep in another bedroom of the house until deputies arrived.
Scott reportedly told one neighbor after the killing, “She was going to kill me if I didn’t kill her first.”
Morris suffered multiple stab wounds to her neck and chest and was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
Another neighbor told deputies that the couple had been at his house earlier in the night, according to the affidavit. The neighbor said Scott and Morris were “picking at each other,” but he was unsure what the argument was about.
According to friends and neighbors, Scott and Morris had been in a relationship for a little over three months and had been in a physical altercation before. Neighbors told deputies Scott had a history of drug use.
Scott was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and remains in the El Paso County jail without bond.
Morris’ death was the second homicide this year in unincorporated El Paso County.