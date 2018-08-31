A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting the night before of another man on the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs campus, police said.
Micahi Stacy Hughes of Colorado Springs was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
The victim, 18, whose name has not been released, was shot just before 10 p.m. Wednesday outside the UCCS Family Development Center at 1425 Austin Bluffs Parkway, police said. He was taken by friends to a local hospital, where he died.
Hughes has never been a UCCS student, said spokesman Jared Verner.
He pleaded guilty in January 2017 to second-degree burglary of a building and was sentenced to four years on probation, court records show. In October 2010, he pleaded guilty to violating a protection order and was sentenced to 60 days in jail.
The Family Development Center, which provides year-round education for children ages 1 to 5 and summer programs for elementary students, would not have been open at the time of the shooting.
It was closed Thursday, but all other UCCS offices and buildings were open.
The Family Development Center was expected to reopen Friday with a UCCS police officer stationed outside during the morning drop-off, Verner said.
The death is the 21st homicide this year in the city, the same number as last year at this time, police said.
Hughes was being held in El Paso County jail without bond Thursday, inmate records showed.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.