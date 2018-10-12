A 27-year-old man with convictions for illegal drugs, assault and child abuse was arrested Friday in the fatal shooting of a Fort Carson Army officer in the developing south downtown area.
Gilberto Chavez Jr. of Colorado Springs is being held without bond at the El Paso County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder with extreme indifference.
Capt. Daniel Chamberlain Lehman, 28, was shot on the corner of East Costilla Street and South Nevada Avenue about 2 a.m. on Sept. 15, police have said. His body was found around 7:30 a.m. two blocks away lying in the street in the 400 block of Costilla just east of Wahsatch Street.
Police did not release any details about his death or the motive for the killing.
Lehman's mother told the Santa Fe New Mexican that police told her he probably was walking home when he was killed.
Chavez already was in jail on warrants related to careless driving in April and a felony drug possession charge from 2017. He was found guilty on the drugr charge and sentenced to two years of probation but failed to appear at a September hearing, prompting the warrant.
Chavez was found guilty of third-degree assault and child abuse in 2012 and driving while impaired in 2009 and 2010.
Lehman graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., in 2012. He was in the 4th Infantry Division’s 3rd Brigade Combat Team and served in Afghanistan for four months in 2013.
The 3rd Brigade Combat Team "mourns the loss of Capt. Daniel Lehman and extends our sincerest condolences to his family and friends,” the unit’s commander, Col. Michael J. Simmering, said in a statement in September. “He will be sincerely missed by each and every member of our team. Dan will always be remembered as an incredible leader and a fierce friend.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.