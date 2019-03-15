A 46-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting Tuesday of Nicholas Laduke, 37, at a northeast Colorado Springs apartment complex, police said.
Andrew Firkins Jr. of Colorado Springs is accused of first-degree murder and remained in El Paso County jail Friday without bond, court records showed.
The shooting was reported about 8:30 p.m. inside an apartment in the 4600 block of Winewood Village Drive, police said.
Laduke's death is the city's third homicide this year, compared to six at this time last year.
