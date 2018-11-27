shooting
Caption +

Police are investigating a shooting at the Residence at Austin Bluffs. Photo courtesy of KKTV.

 Liz Forster
Show MoreShow Less

A 29-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in a shooting Monday night at a Colorado Springs apartment complex that left two people severely injured, police said.

Jabari Maurice Wilson was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and menacing, all felonies, police said.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Monday, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment at the Residence at Austin Bluffs, 4130 Morning Sun Ave., said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black. While police were on scene, they were notified that another man who had been shot multiple times was dropped off at a local hospital.

Meth-laced marijuana distributed to Teller County middle schoolers, officials say

Both suffered severe injuries but are expected to recover.

Black said the shootings are connected.

Anyone with information can call 444-7000, or to remain anonymous, call 634-7867.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Ellie is a crime and breaking news reporter. She's a proud Midwesterner, stationery hoarder and Earl Grey tea enthusiast. After interning at The Gazette in 2015, she joined the newspaper's staff in 2016.

Load comments