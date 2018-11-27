A 29-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in a shooting Monday night at a Colorado Springs apartment complex that left two people severely injured, police said.
Jabari Maurice Wilson was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and menacing, all felonies, police said.
Just after 11:30 p.m. Monday, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment at the Residence at Austin Bluffs, 4130 Morning Sun Ave., said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black. While police were on scene, they were notified that another man who had been shot multiple times was dropped off at a local hospital.
Both suffered severe injuries but are expected to recover.
Black said the shootings are connected.
Anyone with information can call 444-7000, or to remain anonymous, call 634-7867.