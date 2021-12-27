The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old man suspected of committing domestic violence Friday, thanks in part to an assist from the local fire department.
David Dewitt, 40, faces numerous charges including second-degree assault, felony menacing and false imprisonment, officials said.
Dispatchers received a 911 call asking for help at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, according to police. A man could be heard in the background threatening to kill the caller and the call was disconnected, but not before the dispatcher heard “what sounded like a physical altercation occurring,” police said.
When deputies arrived at the home they gave verbal commands for anyone inside to exit the residence, but they got no response. They could not see into the home from the ground level, according to a Monday news release from the sheriff's office.
Using a ladder provided by a crew from the Cimarron Hills Fire Department, deputies gained access to a balcony. From there, they could see evidence of a struggle, the release said. Entering the home through the balcony, officers detained the three adults they found inside. One of the people inside the home was Dewitt, officials said.
Investigators determined Dewitt had assaulted one person with a weapon and had “committed several other criminal acts” against the victim. Dewitt also threatened the third person in the home, police said.