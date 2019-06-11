AURORA, Colo. — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death of a 23-year-old Aurora woman whose remains were found at a truck stop earlier this year.
LaBrea Jackson was first reported missing on Dec. 26, 2018. On Tuesday, the Aurora Police Department announced that Andrew Joseph Condon, 26, has been arrested for her murder. He's currently being held at the El Paso County Jail.
Jackson's body was found near a closed truck stop on Interstate 25 just north of Trinidad in January, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. At the time, police said her death was being investigated as a homicide, but did not provide any information about a suspect.