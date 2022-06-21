The man accused of killing his teenage co-worker at a Colorado Springs Walgreens faces his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

Joshua Taylor Johnson, 28, will have his first appearance in the 4th Judicial District Court on Tuesday, when the prosecution could file charges against him in the death of Riley Whitelaw, 17.

Johnson is currently being held in the El Paso County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

On the evening of June 11, Whitelaw was found dead inside the breakroom of a Colorado Springs Walgreens at 6820 Centennial Blvd., having suffered injuries to her neck.

The following day Johnson was arrested more than 100 miles from Colorado Springs by Colorado State Patrol with scratches on his face and hands, which Johnson said he got from having been attacked at a Walgreens in Colorado Springs, according to an affidavit.

According to the same affidavit, Whitelaw had made complaints to her manager at Walgreens about Johnson more than a year prior to her death, saying he was making "advances towards her" that made Whitelaw uncomfortable.

Several weeks before her death, Whitelaw had requested different hours so she would no longer have to work with Johnson, according to the affidavit. However, when Whitelaw asked for additional hours, she was told it would require her to work with Johnson.