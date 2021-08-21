Cripple Creek police are investigating a sexual assault they said took place early Monday morning.

Police arrested Chad Courtney Gooch, 42, from Texas, shortly after arriving on scene of the incident, and have accused him of a litany of charges, including second-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, sexual assault, and false imprisonment.

Gooch is currently being held at the Teller County jail, on a $250,000 cash bond.

Fort Worth, Texas court records show a man born in 1979 named Chad Courtney Gooch was convicted in 1998 of aggravated kidnapping and an undisclosed first-degree felony, though it wasn’t clear if he served a sentence.

Gooch was also arrested in February on charges of attempted burglary, being in the possession of tools used for burglary, trespassing, and criminal mischief.