handcuffs

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

Colorado Springs Police arrested a man suspected of stabbing a woman in the 800 block of North Weber Street late Tuesday night, according to police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik.

David Whetzel, 34, is alleged to have stabbed the victim with a knife he took from the victim when he refused to leave her home around 9:47 p.m.

Woman stabbed near downtown Colorado Springs

Police said he stabbed the victim again during an altercation over a vehicle and ran.  

The victim then hit Whetzel with a car, according to police. Whetzel was taken into custody after being released from a hospital due to the injuries from the altercation.

5 protesters arrested after blocking road in Colorado Springs

The victim was also taken to a hospital for serious injuries.

Whetzel is in the El Paso County jail on a $25,000 bond.

12-year-old girl killed in shooting in Fountain home

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments