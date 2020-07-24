Colorado Springs Police arrested a man suspected of stabbing a woman in the 800 block of North Weber Street late Tuesday night, according to police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik.
David Whetzel, 34, is alleged to have stabbed the victim with a knife he took from the victim when he refused to leave her home around 9:47 p.m.
Police said he stabbed the victim again during an altercation over a vehicle and ran.
The victim then hit Whetzel with a car, according to police. Whetzel was taken into custody after being released from a hospital due to the injuries from the altercation.
The victim was also taken to a hospital for serious injuries.
Whetzel is in the El Paso County jail on a $25,000 bond.