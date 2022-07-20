Colorado Springs police arrested a man who is suspected in a series of thefts in which he would pose as a real-estate agent.
This month, Colorado Springs police's property investigations unit noticed a crime pattern in which Brandon Hernandez, 37, attended open house events claiming to be a real-estate agent representing an out-of-state client. Police allege that he then stole items from the residences, mostly high-value pieces of jewelry. Losses recorded in four investigations totaled $25,000, police said.
Shortly after, Colorado Springs police detectives identified Hernandez as the suspect. They also discovered Hernandez was wanted in multiple counties on felony arrest warrants including burglary, theft, larceny, failure to comply and other offenses.
With assistance from the Morrison Police Department, police arrested Hernandez on July 15 in Morrison. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail. Police said he was in possession of fentanyl and several pieces of stolen jewelry.
CSPD also searched Hernandez's residence in Lakewood, assisted by the local police department. During the search, police seized an estimated $50,000 worth of suspected stolen jewelry.
Police say that Hernandez admitted to his involvement in the thefts and said he did it to support his use of fentanyl.
Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Hernandez's alleged scam is encouraged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.