Pueblo police officers arrested a man on Friday in connection with a two-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist and left a passenger seriously injured, according to a news release.
Shawn Kiefer, 34, faces multiple charges including vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and driving under the influence, police said.
At about 2:20 a.m. Friday, officer arrived at the intersection of W. Pueblo Blvd. and Lake Ave. in response to a call about a crash with injuries. A motorcycle and two riders were found lying on Pueblo Boulevard, officials said. Police also found a white SUV in a nearby parking lot.
Both riders were taken to a nearby hospital with “serious” injuries, according to police. The driver, who was male, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The passenger, a female, was moved to a hospital in Colorado Springs and is expected to survive. Police did not release the victims' names.
Investigators determined that the motorcycle and the SUV were both traveling eastbound on Pueblo Boulevard. When the motorcycle slowed to turn onto Lake Avenue, it was read-ended by the SUV, officials said.
Kiefer, the driver of the SUV, was arrested and booked into the Pueblo County jail, the release stated.